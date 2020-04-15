- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
As of Wednesday, 357 Coloradans have died from the coronavirus — nearly double the number a week ago — according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
More than 8,200 people have tested positive for the disease and 1,636 have been hospitalized, the data show. In El Paso County, 43 people have died and 668 have tested positive.
In the past week, the number of positive cases in the state has risen by more than 2,500, but public health officials in El Paso County say the number of daily cases being reported has decreased, potentially “flattening the curve” of infections.
Gov. Jared Polis announced at a Wednesday news conference that 90% of Colorado hospitals have filed discharge data with the state, which will help health officials plan for hospital capacity measures, he said.
A statement from the Colorado Hospital Association on Wednesday reported more than 500 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals between Sunday and Tuesday.
“This is critical data that will continue to inform the decisions we are making at the state level for how to best respond to COVID-19,” Polis said in the statement.
“I applaud the hospitals for disclosing this information. This is very useful data that informs our planning around how many hospital beds are needed and increases our knowledge of the trajectory of the virus in Colorado.”
In the next week, state officials will be weighing “countless decisions” based on new data that will determine the level of social distancing required to “suppress the virus,” Polis said.
The Gazette’s Olivia Prentzel contributed to this report.
