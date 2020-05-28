Colorado has 24,767 cases of COVID-19, including 1,600 in El Paso County, state health officials reported Wednesday.
Officials report that 1,392 Coloradans who had the coronavirus have died since COVID-19 was first confirmed in Colorado in early March, along with 88 in El Paso County. Data shows 1,135 fatalities were directly due to the virus.
Wednesday's numbers are an increase of 40 deaths of people who had the virus from the day before. The total number hospitalized in Colorado is 4,196 and 160,796 have been tested.
RELATED:
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect.