041520-news-snowfeature 01
Buy Now

Deirdre Devlin walks her dog Yogi on a snowy morning at Red Rock Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The iconic area spans 1,474 acres and is a popular spot for day hikes, mountain biking and bird watching. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush The Gazette

Colorado's population was ranked the second-least vulnerable to coronavirus in a recent WalletHub study.

The study looked at several metrics including how many people over the age of 65 live in the state, the number of people living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and the highest share of unsheltered homeless people.

Colorado performed well on metrics such as elderly population numbers, and having some of the lowest numbers for citizens living with COPD.

However, one area where Colorado performed poorly was the share of poor households not receiving food stamps. Colorado ranked fifth-worst in the nation for this.

Utah was ranked the least vulnerable state to coronavirus, followed by Colorado, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Vermont.

At the top of the list for most vulnerable states were West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama.

Tags

Load comments