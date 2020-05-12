Colorado's population was ranked the second-least vulnerable to coronavirus in a recent WalletHub study.
The study looked at several metrics including how many people over the age of 65 live in the state, the number of people living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and the highest share of unsheltered homeless people.
Colorado performed well on metrics such as elderly population numbers, and having some of the lowest numbers for citizens living with COPD.
However, one area where Colorado performed poorly was the share of poor households not receiving food stamps. Colorado ranked fifth-worst in the nation for this.
Utah was ranked the least vulnerable state to coronavirus, followed by Colorado, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Vermont.
At the top of the list for most vulnerable states were West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama.