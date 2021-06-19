Colorado's newest state park reopened Saturday morning after flash flood damage caused an almost month-long hiatus.
Fisher's Peak was closed indefinitely the weekend of May 22, after torrential rains caused significant damage to the park's trails and parking lot.
Approx 5 inches of rain fell over Fishers Peak and Trinidad Lake on Saturday and Sunday, said CPW Park Manager Crystal Dreiling, and the lake level jumped 10 feet. @COParksWildlife is assessing the damage and will begin repairs as soon as possible. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/FW5HtogNU8— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 24, 2021
But Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Southeast Region tweeted Saturday that the park had been opened back up as soon as possible "even though the bumps and bruises are not healed."
Some of the damage done to the park by May rains was captured by Colorado Parks and Wildlife videographer Jerry Neal: