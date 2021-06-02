Colorado’s newest online public school is enrolling students in grades K-12 for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a recent news release.
Colorado Summit Connections Academy, a tuition-free, fully virtual public school, will join an experienced group of schools that are uniquely equipped to deliver a quality education outside the bounds of brick-and-mortar classrooms, the release stated.
“Colorado Summit is a new school, but the Connections Academy system has been around for nearly 20 years,” said school leader Darla Gardner. “We give students the opportunity to receive a quality education at home, with a flexible schedule.”
The first Colorado Connections Academy was authorized by Mapleton Public School in 2002, and a Durango branch of the school opened in 2016. Enrolled students can live anywhere within the state.
Gardner, who has been an educator for more than 20 years, said the academy’s teachers are specially trained in online instruction, and that the staff tailors its learning plans to meet the specific needs of its students, regardless of background or education history.
“Each child is unique, and now, more than ever, having education options is vital for families to find the best learning environment for their student,” Gardner said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit its peak last year, many students and their families suffered a kind of whiplash as schools shifted back and forth between in-person learning, virtual instruction, or a hybrid of the two.
But because Colorado Connections schools are completely virtual, most students sailed through their school year with minimal interruptions, Gardner said.
“We’re in a unique position, because (online schooling) is what we do,” said Gardner, whose children are Connections Academy graduates. “We’re prepared, and our teachers are trained.”
Gardner said the academy understands social interaction is as crucial to student development as classroom instruction. To that end, the school offers a variety of in-person events, including field trips, prom, and a graduation ceremony.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do those things last year, because of COVID,” she said. “But this year, we expect to offer all of the typical events that you would see in a brick-and-mortar school.”
Leon Baker III, who graduated from Connections Academy on Thursday, loved the flexibility the virtual school provided him. A violinist with a busy practice and performance schedule, Baker said the online curriculum allowed him to pursue his passion while maintaining an A average.
“(Connections Academy) really allows you to move your schedule around, and do your class work at a time that is most convenient for you,” said Baker, who will study violin performance at Boston Conservatory in the fall. “Even when I was traveling and performing, I was able to stay on top of my schooling.”
The new school expects to enroll about 200 students for the coming school year, Gardner said. Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 16.
“We’re excited about our new school, and for a new opportunity to serve students in Colorado,” she said. “It’s available, and we are ready.”