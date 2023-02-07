Nearly 600 people have been missing for a year or more in Colorado. Their families and state officials honored them during Colorado Missing Persons Day on Friday, according to a press release from Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

There was a ceremony in the Senate chambers and a ceremony in the House chambers to designate Feb. 4, 2023, as Colorado Missing Persons Day. At the conclusion of the ceremonies, there was a prayer vigil and a bubble release.

“While Colorado law enforcement agencies have recorded a number of solved cold cases in the past year, we must never lose sight of the families still left without answers about their missing loved ones,” said CBI Director John Camper, in the press release. “While we are making great strides in incorporating emerging technologies as part of some cold case investigations, we must continue to also focus our resources on supporting families who are navigating the myriad of challenges associated with having a missing loved one.”

The CBI included tributes to the missing persons through a list of their names and a page of personalized tributes.