A statewide mask mandate ordered by Gov. Jared Polis started Friday. In effect for 30 days, it requires Coloradans over age 10 to wear a face covering while in any public indoor setting.
Those who are medically exempt do not have to wear a mask.
The governor's office put together a list of frequently asked questions that explains which areas are included in the order, why Polis decided to issue it and what penalties someone could face for violating the statewide mandate.
The FAQs define a public, indoor space as "a publicly or privately owned, managed or operated, enclosed indoor area that is accessible to the public, is a place of employment, or is an entity that provides services."
Among the places included are government buildings, churches, grocery stores and other businesses, casinos and restaurants (if not seated).
Counties can opt out of the order if they have been certified for "Protect Our Neighbor" status. Counties can also opt to adopt more stringent standards than those required by the state.
Masks should cover both the nose and mouth.