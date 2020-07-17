Waiter Daniel O, right, gives customers Tim Lindstrom, left, and his daughter Amelia, 8, middle, a face mask to wear before they eat lunch at Red Gravy in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday. Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Thursday mandating all Coloradans wear masks when they are in public. All Coloradans age 10 and up will be required to wear a mask in all indoor spaces. Exceptions include eating at a restaurant.