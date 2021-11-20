“It’s not as simple as just ferreting out overt racism, because … if it’s that overt, we already have checks in place to deal with it,” Colorado Criminal Defense Bar policy coordinator Tristan Gorman said. “It’s the implicit biases that are really more insidious — and again, that’s not about intent, it’s about biases that we all have that we may not even be aware of, that are influencing what we’re doing and saying in the courtroom.”