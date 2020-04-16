The Colorado Supreme Court on Thursday canceled all jury trials in the state until June 1, citing the threat from the novel coronavirus.
The order was signed by Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats, Colorado courts spokesman Rob McCallum said on Twitter. Coats’ order supersedes local judicial orders across the state and will be in effect in all 64 counties.
State courts in El Paso and Teller counties haven’t had jury trials since March 30, but the regional ban was set to expire on April 24. Under Coats' order, it will now be extended through May.
The move came more than a week after the Colorado Supreme Court issued a rule revision that provides a public health exemption to speedy trial deadlines. The rule change means that if judges are unable to obtain a jury during a public health crisis, they can call a mistrial, meriting a three-month extension to Colorado’s speedy trial rule.
The speedy trial law — which demands that charges against defendants be dropped if they do not receive a trial within six months of being arraigned — previously allowed for a deadline extension because of “exceptional circumstances,” but did not explicitly state that public health threats qualify.
The rule change appeared to address fears by the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council that people could evade criminal charges if prosecutors were unable to hold trials during the pandemic.