Sally Sliger now has a million-dollar check to go with her clean bill of health.
Gov. Jared Polis revealed Friday afternoon inside the governor's mansion in Denver that Sliger, a resident of Mead, is the first winner of the "Colorado Comeback Cash" sweepstakes. The five-week contest is offered to all state residents over 18 who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I'm still having a hard time believing our luck of the draw," Sliger said during a press conference Friday afternoon with her husband Chris behind her.
The drawing was held on Wednesday and an official from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment called Sliger multiple times throughout the day.
While at work she avoided returning the call, but then, while in a meeting she received a text message from the representative "requesting me to phone back as soon as I could," Sliger said.
"So I did call back right away, and I excused myself from my meeting, and she was blunt and indicated that I was a potential winner as long as I met the eligibility criteria, which we went through right away," Sliger said. "It was surreal."
Although Sliger, a mother of three, has won the big-bucks, she still hasn't decided how to spend it all. But she does plan to invest some of it into their retirement fund and pay off some outstanding student loans.
The Colorado lottery will hold four more drawings between Friday and July 7. Polis said anyone who received the vaccine is automatically entered if the Colorado Immunization Information System has your record.
The effort mirrors what states such as Ohio, Delaware and Maryland have implemented, though Colorado's program is richer than those incentives. It comes as Colorado continues to see some stagnation in its vaccination rates despite total eligibility and the removal of nearly all COVID-19 restrictions statewide.
Additionally, Colorado children between the ages of 12 and 17, who have received a vaccine dose are eligible to win a $50,000 scholarship beginning June 11.
Money for the scholarship and million-dollar sweepstakes are funded by federal funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Adults that were not eligible for the initial drawing must receive at least one dose of the vaccine by Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the next drawing on June 11.