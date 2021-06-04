Gov. Jared Polis announced the first $1 million prize winner for the Colorado's coronavirus vaccination lottery Friday. The winner is Sally Sliger from Mead in Weld County.
The lottery, known as Colorado Comeback Cash, the state's primary incentive push to drive vaccinations, uses federal stimulus funds. Adult residents who have been vaccinated by June 30 will be eligible. State officials said there's no need to apply for a ticket because the drawing leans on the state's immunization information system.
The odds of winning were lottery-like. With 2.94 million state residents inoculated with at least one vaccine dose, more than half of Colorado could claim the prizes. Still, Polis said the one in 500,000 chance was "very good odds," compared to other lottery contests.
The other four winners will be picked over the next four consecutive Fridays, said Shelby Wieman, a spokeswoman for Gov. Jared Polis. The lottery is solely for those older than 18.
RELATED:
More details on the Colorado vaccine lotteries
King Soopers launches $5 million #CommunityImmunity giveaway