Last week I provided an update of where we are in terms of COVID-19 new cases, cumulative cases and deaths. I will now provide an update of where we are in terms of the employment impact. Everything has happened so rapidly that most economic metrics are not yet reflecting the depth of the pandemic disaster. The usual metrics that economists use to gauge economic performance lag anywhere from one month to several months. We can, however, look at the weekly unemployment claims to assess where we are in terms of business and household stress levels.
Nationwide, for the week ending April 18, there were an additional 4.4 million unemployment claims filed bringing the total to 26.4 million claims in the past five weeks alone. This is indeed more than the number of new jobs created in the past ten years.
I have also been tracking the number of unemployment claims for Colorado and El Paso County as well as claims by industry. For the week ending April 18, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced that there were 67,334 initial unemployment claims filed. The prior week (ending April 11) there were 104,217 claims filed. This compares to a weekly average of number of claims in 2019 of 18,600. In the past weeks of available data that correspond to the pandemic, about 300,000 total unemployment claims have been filed. Given that Colorado has about 3 million workers, the claims thus far correspond to roughly a 10% unemployment rate. Although we are starting phase one of re-opening the economy on Monday, it is possible that weekly state claims will stay at high levels because it is only this past week that CDLE has begun to accept claims for self-employed gig workers. In the first few days of doing so, over 30,000 claims have been received from the self-employed. With each passing week, it is also possible that more businesses will fold.
The unprecedented number of claims correspond to unprecedented amounts paid in unemployment benefits. During the height of the Great Recession, an average of $19 million was paid out in weekly unemployment insurance benefits and when we were humming along in 2019, the weekly average was only $7.1 million (see Graph A). By contrast, in the past five weeks the average weekly amount has been $36.6 million. The total amount paid in unemployment benefits in the past five weeks: $183,000,000. Graph A illustrates the extremity of the situation.
Not surprisingly, most of the state claims are in accommodation and food services (28%), health care and social assistance (14%), retail trade (13%), and arts, entertainment and recreation (6%). The high number of health care claims are mostly due to dental offices and nonessential outpatient clinics (think Botox). “Other services” represent 7% and this category is a hodge-podge of occupations such as barbershops, salons, and various other categories. When I first started tracking this data, accommodation and food represented close to 40% of claims. With this category now down to 28%, I have seen other categories increase indicating a rippling effect onto other industries. As an example, professional and technical services have 7,090 state claims since the beginning of the pandemic.
El Paso County has had 27,448 initial unemployment claims filed from the weeks ending March 7th to April 11th. County-level claims data lag a week behind state information. In our case, this level of claims corresponds to an 11.3% unemployment rate thus far into the pandemic if we exclude the military and add to the number unemployed prior to the pandemic. In terms of our portion of claims relative to our population, our county has 12.6% of the state’s population, but thus far we have 10.8% of the state’s unemployment claims. CDLE does not publish county unemployment claims by industry, but I know that our county’s breakdown of employment by industry does not differ greatly from that of the state. This is not true if we compare our county to the nation mostly because the nation has higher employment from manufacturing, and our state and county have higher employment from the tourism and professional industries. Graph B shows the El Paso County unemployment claims by industry if I extrapolate the percentage of claims by industry from the state. It is not a perfect indication of our region’s claims by industry, but it is a good approximation.
This data validates the hard and early hit on hospitality and retail, but it also shows the impact on other industries. I speculate that both our state and city will be disproportionately and negatively impacted by our natural beauty as represented by the tourism industry, which has only been growing over the past few years, especially locally. The state has been and will continue to also be negatively impacted by the collapse in oil prices although thankfully, that is not an issue for us locally. I also speculate that state-wide and county-wide, the strong presence of professional jobs will help us since many of those job responsibilities can be successfully performed at home. Likewise, Department of Defense jobs will most likely stay steady or even increase, which will provide another buffer.
It is hard to say which impacts will dominate in the next few weeks and months. This brings me back full circle to tracking the public health side of things. Re-opening portions of our nation and state is indeed a big experiment. Each phase gives us an opportunity to see how relaxation of social distancing impacts new cases and deaths from COVID-19. There is no question it is a gamble, but given the abysmal economic picture, it is a gamble that many states have decided to take. Some recent data shows that due to the lack of COVID-19 tests in the U.S., actual infection levels are anywhere between 2 to 20 times higher than reported levels (e.g. “confirmed cases”). This is due not only to asymptomatic cases, but also to all the cases in which individuals have been told on a telemedicine visit that they “probably” have COVID-19 and should just stay home and self-treat unless they become acute. If we can ramp testing to identify all or at least most cases and effectively contact trace and quarantine them, we may be able to keep a manageable lid on the disease. This would enable us to tip toe into the next phase. Given the highly contagious nature of the disease, most public health experts will nervously be watching the data in coming weeks.