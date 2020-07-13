The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports 36,913 overall cases of COVID-19 in Colorado and 1,725 deaths among those who tested positive for coronavirus, according to the latest data released Sunday by the CDPHE.
Colorado's total cases were up by 322 from Saturday; no new deaths were reported.
Denver County has had the most positive cases since the first case in Colorado was reported in early March with 7,902.
Data is released at 4 p.m. daily. Other numbers include:
- 3,059 confirmed cases in El Paso County
- 5,895 hospitalized statewide (up 31)
- 396,363 people tested statewide
- 115 deaths in El Paso County
- 1,586 deaths statewide directly attributed to coronavirus, same as the day before
- 398 outbreaks
