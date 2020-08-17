Four wildfires burning across the state from outside Grand Junction to the Roosevelt National Forest engulfed hundreds of thousand of acres of timber, brush, and grass and showed no signs of slowing Monday as hot, dry, and breezy weather persisted, according to the Incident Information System website.
The Grizzly Creek fire, while a third of the size of the Pine Gulch fire at 25,000 acres, remains the state's top priority in wildfires because of the threat it poses to nearby structures as well as Interstate 70 as it burns alpine forests outside Glenwood Springs.
Three structures were burned including a private cabin and two small outbuildings, according to Mary Cernicek, spokeswoman for the Grizzly Creek fire.
The fire also crossed I-70 in spots creating rock fall as large boulders and logs rolled down the hillside, making it increasingly difficult for firefighters to move freely along the corridor, Cernicek said.
In total, more than 640 firefighters are responding to the fire working to calm the smoke and flames burning in steep, rugged terrain.
Hot, dry conditions and low humidity are expected to continue throughout Monday.
Containment still sits at zero percent, but fire lines were strengthened as firefighters try to remove brush and fire fuel along the containment lines, Cernicek said.
The Grizzly Creek fire's cause is unknown.
Meanwhile the Williams Fork fire, the state's second-highest priority fire, erupted Friday and now measures 6,345 acres in size, according to the Incident Information System website.
The fire is feeding in remote areas that experienced rampant beetle kill in the early 2000s. The fire is burning seven miles outside the Town of Fraser, but no evacuation have been issued yet.
Firefighters haven't managed to reach any containment as of Monday morning on the human caused fire.
As for the Pine Gulch fire burning outside Grand Junction grew to 82,839 acres as of early Monday morning according to the Incident Information System website.
The lightning caused fire remained at 7% containment as it burned through remote brush-like terrain amid hot, dry weather.
A fourth fire, the Cameron Peak fire, is burning in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake west of Fort Collins.
It's surpassed 13,300 acres and like the other three fires, is intensified by heat and dryness. Colorado Highway 14 has been closed in sections and no structures were burned.
The fire's cause is unknown.