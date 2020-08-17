The Pine Gulch fire - Colorado's first blaze to spark this season when it ignited July 31 - and three other major fires showed no signs of slowing Monday as hot, dry and windy weather fueled flames across hundreds of thousands of acres of timber, brush, and grass, according to the Incident Information System website.
The Grizzly Creek fire reached 25,007 acres Monday and remains the state's top wildfire priority because of the threat it poses to structures. The blaze caused the closure of a 24-mile stretch Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, that began Aug. 10.
A private cabin and two small outbuildings have been destroyed by flames, according to Mary Cernicek, spokeswoman for the Grizzly Creek fire.
White River National Forest has expanded the closure in place to protect public safety and support firefighting operations for #GrizzlyCreekFire. The updated map is below. For specifics go to #FireYear2020 pic.twitter.com/E38zUlWyIw— Grizzly Creek Fire (@fire_grizzly) August 17, 2020
The fire crossed I-70 in spots through the canyon in recent days, causing large boulders and logs to fall off the hillside. The steep terrain makes it difficult for firefighters to move freely along the corridor, Cernicek said. In total, 647 firefighters are working to contain the fire.
Containment remains at zero, but fire lines were strengthened as firefighters removed brush and fire fuel along the containment lines, Cernicek said.
Hot, dry conditions and low humidity are expected to continue Monday, further fueling the blaze. The Grizzly Creek fire's cause is unknown.
The Williams Fork fire, the state's second-highest priority wildfire, erupted Friday and now measures 6,345 acres in an area 15 miles southeast of Fraser in Grand County, according to the incident website.
That fire is roaring through remote areas that experienced extensive beetle kill in the early 2000s. No evacuations have been issued.
Firefighters haven't reached any level of containment as of Monday morning but were able to somewhat control the flames Sunday afternoon thanks to a shift in winds and fire retardant dropped from air resources, officials said. The fire has been ruled as started by human activity.
We are thankful for all the firefighters working to protect our state. Please remember that Summit County is under a Stage 2 fire ban and that it is important to follow fire ban regulations to keep our community safe. Photos of the Williams Fork fire by Mark and Steven Jardim. pic.twitter.com/CwjFLM6hnk— Town of Silverthorne (@SilverthorneCO) August 17, 2020
The Pine Gulch fire, north of Grand Junction, grew to 85,407 acres as of early Monday, according to the incident website -- a size approaching that of Colorado's fifth-largest fire, the High Park fire, which burned 87,250 acres west of Fort Collins in 2012.
The Pine Gulch fire was ignited by lightning July 31 and remains at 7% containment amid hot, dry weather, officials said.
A few more photos shared from Brush Engine 41’s crew deployed on the #PineGulchFire. This Wildland Team has been working on structure protection and putting out hot spots near structures, among other assignments on the wildfire. pic.twitter.com/Ex7t7MHgJE— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 17, 2020
A fourth fire, the Cameron Peak fire, is burning in the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake west of Fort Collins.
The fire that started Aug. 13 surpassed 13,300 acres Monday and like the other three fires, is intensified by the heat and dryness. CO-14 was closed between Walden and Rustic because of the Cameron Peak fire. No structures have been burned.
The fire's cause is unknown.