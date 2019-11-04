A dispute between Longmont neighbors allegedly ended in one of them firing a deadly weapon at the other.
The incident started early Friday morning at 1:30 a.m. One neighbor reportedly started banging on the other's door shouting about wanting her son back and calling out for a person named “Russell,” according to a report from 9News.
The victim reportedly told police that her neighbor returned to her door for a second time at about 3:00 a.m. When she opened the door, the suspect stuck a black crossbow through the door and fired an arrow at her. The arrow grazed the victim and flew down the hallway of the apartment, according to a report from the NY Daily News.
The suspect, identified as Katherine Cherry, 60, of Longmont, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and menacing.
The victim said she “felt in fear of her life when she saw the crossbow” and opened the door with a hammer in her hand “because she thought Cherry was crazy,” according to a report from 9News.