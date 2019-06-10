ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. • A Denver woman has been ticketed for allegedly dumping a large pile of roofing material and other trash on public land in Wyoming, federal officials said Monday.
Idalia Reyes-Cruz, 31, faces a $780 fine if convicted.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says one of its employees found the trash May 13 near Farson in western Wyoming. BLM investigators say a water bottle with a name written on it and discarded invoices led them to Reyes-Cruz.
Cruz worked in the Jackson area and would return to Colorado through Farson, BLM officials say.
It was unknown whether Cruz had an attorney. Online listings show a woman by that name works at USA Roofing in Denver, which has a nonworking phone number.