One woman killed, man seriously injured

One woman killed in car crash on southbound Interstate 25. 

 Gazette file photo

A woman from Rye died after a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 25 early Friday morning. The crash happened near exit 42-Pryor and I-25B Walsenburg according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. 

Colorado State Patrol said the 60-year-old woman was killed after her vehicle rolled across multiple lanes of I-25. No cause of the crash was provided by state patrol. 

The passenger, a 69-year-old man from Rye, suffered serious injuries. 

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure on Twitter early Friday. By 9 a.m., the road had reopened to traffic.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments