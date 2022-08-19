A woman from Rye died after a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 25 early Friday morning. The crash happened near the Walsenburg exit, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

State patrol said the 60-year-old woman was killed after she tried to avoid a deer around 5:20 a.m. and rolled her vehicle rolled across multiple lanes of I-25.

The passenger, a 69-year-old man from Rye, suffered serious injuries.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure on Twitter early Friday. By 9 a.m., the road had reopened to traffic.