A dozen wildfires are burning in Colorado’s forests, displacing families across the state.
Some fires have been calmed by rain, while others have been stoked by wind and high temperatures. Here’s a compilation of the most prominent fires in Colorado:
Quarry/Twin f ir es
The Twin fire burned less than an acre off County Road 3 near the old Buckskin Joes Western town in Fremont County before fire crews extinguished it late Saturday.
The Quarry fire is still active but 90 percent contained, burning about 9 acres near Fremont Peak west of Cañon City. The nearby Eastridge Campground was evacuated as a precaution, and Skyline Drive was closed Saturday.
There was little activity from the fire overnight.
“With the aggressive fire attack yesterday, favorable weather, and helpful natural fire breaks; the Quarry Fire layed down pretty well last night,” Cañon City Area Fire Protection District tweeted Sunday morning.
Officials report no injuries and that no structures are threatened. Both fires are believed to have started from lightning strikes.
Spring Creek f i re
Firefighters have the 106,985-acre fire 55 percent contained, according to fire authorities. Rocky Mountain Incident Management Commander Shane Greer said in a statement that crews have made good progress and are now focusing on completing containment, mopping up and repairing areas impacted by efforts to fight the fire.
Sunday was drier with a slight chance of rain. Temperatures are on the rise with highs expected between 86 and 89 degrees, Greer said. Humidity is expected to be between 13 and 16 percent with winds of up to 12 mph in the afternoon and gusts of up to 17 mph.
The fire, which was human-caused, started June 27 and is burning in Costilla and Huerfano counties.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened US 160 Saturday about 4:30 p.m. between Colorado 159 in Fort Garland and Colorado 12 near La Veta, allowing people to re-enter the Tres Valles area.
Greer said smoke and possibly some flames will be visible within the fire perimeter for the next couple of days.
416 f i re
The 54,129-acre fire north of Durango is 50 percent contained as of Saturday night, according to fire officials. Fire crews were scheduled to patrol and conduct suppression repair efforts Sunday.
Rain and humidity have helped keep fire activity relatively minimal. Another round of showers was expected Sunday afternoon and early evening, with a potential accumulation of .1 to .25 inches, according to fire officials. A flash flood watch is in effect.
Christine Lake f i re
The 5,916-acre fire is only 8 percent contained and has 555 crewmembers tackling it, according to fire officials. Humidity ranging between 11 to 20 percent and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s have caused isolated flare ups. Showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon dropped .1 inches of rain in El Jebel and lighter amounts of the southeastern portion of the fire.
The fire is about a mile northwest of Basalt and was started Tuesday by two people firing tracers at a firing range near Christine Lake.
Three houses have been destroyed. It is a high-priority fire because the Roaring Fork Valley is a heavily populated area.
Thunderstorms have the potential to produce lightning and outflow winds. Little growth is expected Sunday.
Weston Pass f i re
The 13,019-acre fire was 52 percent containment as of Sunday morning, according to fire officials.
Winds are expected to shift from west to northeast by late morning. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Air resources will be working hotspots around the southwest area of the fire.
There are 578 people fighting the fire, which was started by lightning on June 28.
Although rain moderated the fire Thursday, officials are concerned that there will be an increase in behavior over the next few days because of continued warm and dry conditions mixed with atmospheric instability.
CR 22 is closed to traffic. The Pike and San Isabel National Forests are closed because of the fire. The Buffalo Peaks Wilderness and ancillary trails are closed.