Grizzly Creek fire did not increase in size overnight Friday, the incident command page said, remaining at 29,992 acres as of early Saturday. Containment remains at 22% and fire officials are hopeful in their containment efforts Saturday, said Jeff Surber, Great Basin Team 1 operations section chief, in a virtual community briefing.
"We have not released any resources off this fire in this area. I expect in the next day or two we'll start releasing folks to either go to other fires or be used elsewhere on our fire," Surber said of the Grizzly Creek fire near the Interstate-70 and Coffee Pot Road area.
The smokey landscape from the northeast border of the #GrizzlyCreekFire. The fire had burned close to 30,000 acres on Friday. pic.twitter.com/bgs33sR1Ww— Mary Shinn (@maryshinn) August 22, 2020
A helicopter transports two workers repairing power lines damaged by the #grizzlycreekfire in Glenwood Canyon. #coloradofires pic.twitter.com/OtCNPRvUZs— Mary Shinn (@maryshinn) August 22, 2020
Firefighters are working Saturday to build dozer lines on a ridge near I-70 at the south end of the fire, and hope to gain more containment. Fire officials hope that with the completion with this line, the fire won't cross into the east side of Glenwood Springs, where firefighters built an "insurance policy line" via road systems, Surber said.
Meteorologists say the thunderstorm threat has diminished throughout the day early Saturday, according to Surber.
"Hopefully we don't get any new lightning strikes," Surber said, "but if we do, we are prepared to go after those."
The Red Canyon fire showed no signs of smoke or heat early Saturday. Suber said the fire shouldn't be a threat in the future.
On Friday, Colorado Department of Transportation said Interstate 70, which is currently closed between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs, could reopen within days.
The interstate has been fully closed through Glenwood Canyon since the Grizzly Creek fire broke out Aug. 10.
The #GrizzlyCreekFire jumped over rocks and bare ground in this portion of Glenwood Canyon where crews are repairing power lines. pic.twitter.com/brIi9u9eBD— Mary Shinn (@maryshinn) August 22, 2020
The portion of I-70 that has been shut down for nearly two weeks is crowded with work crews and heavy equipment of all types as electrical poles are replaced and crews continue to clear debris, said U.S. Forest Service spokesman Wayne Patterson.
“The good news is that corridor is looking more and more quiet as far as seeing flames from the highway,” Patterson said.
Pine Gulch fire
The second largest wildfire in state history grew slightly to 126,613 acres by early Saturday, even as the nearly 900 firefighters - aided by air support - managed to increase containment to 19%.
The fire has been burning in sparsely populated areas north of Grand Junction since a lightning strike sparked the blaze on July 31.
Pat Seekins, section chief for Rocky Mountain Incident Management Type 1Team said the south end of the fire has seen some activity over the last couple of days. Crews have successfully contained the fire in southeast area via fire lines.
"This is an example of some really great work by firefighters, both day and night shifts, completed yesterday," Seekins said.
The terrain in the southeast area of the fire is still too difficult for firefighters to get to, so crews are letting fire continue burning towards a road system, where crews can then aggressively attack flames, Seekins said.
There is a small chance of thunderstorms developing to the west after 2 p.m. Saturday, which could produce outflow winds up to 20 mph and cause active fire behavior, according to a Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team press release.
Haze and areas of smoke will continue Saturday morning across portions of central and western Colorado especially in the Grand Valley.
West winds continue Saturday afternoon around 7-9 mph with gusts up to 14 mph that will bring durations of heavy smoke and periods of unhealthy conditions through communities of Fruita, Loma, Grand Junction, Clifton, and De Beque.
Heat, drought and wind have not let up since the start of the fire, with temperatures in the 90s and gusty winds daily.
Seekins said the north, south and eastern areas of the fire are under "patrol status" by engine crews.
"Everything on the north edge is looking really good," Seekins said.
Despite its massive size, the fire has burned only one structure, an abandoned outbuilding.
Williams Fork fire
The fire in the Arapaho National Forest southwest of Fraser grew to 10,437 acres by early Saturday, but more favorable weather allowed firefighters to make some progress in extinguishing the human-caused blaze, the Forest Service said.
The human-caused fire started near the Henderson Mill August 14 and quickly grew due to high winds and steep slopes, officials said.
Containment sits at 3%, the incident command page said.
There are no evacuation orders in effect, but the Grand County Sheriff's Office have asked residents along County Road 50, County Road 50S, County Road 73, Aspen Canyon, Morgan Gulch to be prepared to evacuate. See a map of potential evacuation areas here.
Cameron Peak fire
The 17,246-acre Cameron Peak fire west of Fort Collins is still growing rapidly and poses a threat to the Poudre River, the city’s water supply, utilities officials said Friday.
At 2:32 p.m. Friday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office sent the following alert to residents threatened by the blaze:
“The Cameron Peak Fire activity has increased in the area south of Highway 14 toward Crown Point, the Pingree Park Road and County Road 44H area. Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for residents and businesses in the area, up to and including Pennock Pass on County Road 44H due to immediate and imminent danger."
Read more about the area's evacuation statuses here.
The blaze remains zero percent contained.
National Guard activated
Also Friday, Gov. Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard to provide support for firefighters battling four major wildfires on the Western Slope.
A Colorado Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter and crew is on standby at the High-Altitude Army National Guard Training Site in Gypsum for search and rescue. The Black Hawk is equipped with a hoist that can evacuate firefighters and residents.
The state emergency operations also requested 30 soldiers for traffic control to assist the Larimer County Sheriff's Office to restrict unauthorized access to the Cameron Peak fire area.