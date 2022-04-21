UPDATE 8:52 a.m.
Thursday's weather will offer no respite from the extreme fire danger with which Colorado has been contending, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Can't stress this enough... Fire danger will be extreme Friday. Get ready for wind gusts over 55 mph throughout the day. #COwx pic.twitter.com/4dcGp0wU06— Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) April 21, 2022
--
Two fires in Colorado are still active as of Thursday morning, including one in Monte Vista that has burned several structures and about 17 acres, officials said.
Though an official number is unknown, local media last reported at least 16 structures have been damaged in Monte Vista.
No injuries or missing people have been reported, Gazette news partner 9News reported.
Another blaze near Woodland Park — called the Rampart fire — has burned three acres, according to Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.
In a report Wednesday night, the agency said crews were scheduled to work through the night. It added: "There are heavy fuels burning that the crews will be working on and the glow will be seen from a far distance."
The fire was reported about 4 miles east-southeast of Woodland Park off Rampart Road.
9News said about 30 homes were under evacuation due to the Monte Vista fire, which started Wednesday afternoon. Officials said at a 6 p.m. Wednesday news conference that "the fire is in much better shape now," adding that crews have stopped forward progress.