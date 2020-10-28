Hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed in northern Colorado before an early season snow storm calmed the flames of the two largest wildfires in state history, according to damage tallies from the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires.
Assessments are still underway at the Cameron Peak blaze west of Fort Collins, but crews estimate the fire has damaged or destroyed at least 450 structures, about 220 of which are houses, according to Larimer County sheriff’s spokesman David Moore.
The East Troublesome fire in Grand County torched at least 100 homes, the county's sheriff's office said.
A winter storm threw a blanket over both fires Sunday and Monday, pausing their spread and giving authorities a chance to survey the damage.
The Cameron Peak fire remains at 208,663 acres and 64% containment, and officials don’t expect any significant growth over the next two to three days, according to fire spokesman Steve Kliest.
However, as the weather warms and the snow melts, fire crews expect to navigate a delicate balance between actively fighting the fire and letting nature take its course.
“Our firefighters are ready to go,” Kliest said. “But if the snow doesn’t melt too quickly, it will keep the fire activity down, and that will help us a lot."
The snow slowed the fire down, but it also created problems for the firefighters, Kliest said. Slick, icy roads are making some areas difficult to reach, and wintry conditions have frozen some of the water supply systems.
“We’re hoping things warm up enough to open the roads and allow us better access to the fire,” Kliest said.
At the East Troublesome fire, crews have taken advantage of the snow and cold weather to reinforce containment lines and boost structural protection, but they are preparing for a possible resurgence as temperatures climb and the terrain begins to dry, according to fire officials.
The blaze is estimated at 192,560 acres and 20% containment, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said.
The snowstorm interrupted the fire’s growth, but fire officials warn that smoke may be visible in some areas as early as Friday.