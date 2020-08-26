Fires raged across Colorado again Tuesday with a new blaze igniting in the mountains southwest of Pueblo, but lower temperatures and a few raindrops in the forecast could bring some relief to those battling flames this week.
Firefighters have struggled with hot and dry conditions conditions since the fires erupted across the state late July. Those conditions are predicted to stick around through Friday, when lower temperatures could emerge, the national Weather Service said.
A cold front Friday could drop temperatures into the 80s, Weather Service Meteorologist Eric Petersen said.
More cold fronts could come through early next week. By Tuesday, highs might drop to the 70s, but firefighters will still have to worry about stiff breezes that could fan flames, Petersen said.
Along with the lower temperatures are a few scattered storms that could help douse fires, but Petersen said significant showers aren't expected.
With temperatures in the 90s Tuesday, a new fire spurred evacuation warnings near Lake Isabel as firefighters raced to the blaze.
The 16-acre Willis Creek fire, was five miles south of Bishop Castle and 1.5 miles northeast of Lake Isabel Tuesday afternoon, said Alex Anderson, a spokesman for the Custer County Office of Emergency Management.
While preparations were underway, no formal evacuation orders had been issued. The fire is 25% contained.
“Anytime fire danger is at this level, people should be aware," warned Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor. “We have been witnessing air operations all day, that is significant. Even with that, if you believe your safety is at risk, don’t wait for an evacuation order – temporarily leave the area.”
Here's a look at other blazes across the state:
Grizzly Creek fire
The human-caused Grizzly Creek fire, in the Glenwood Canyon area, had grown to 32,060 acres since its Aug. 10 start, and was at 61% containment as of Wednesday morning.
There were 775 firefighters trying to tame it.
Interstate 70 reopened to traffic between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs Monday after a short closure when the fire flared up. More sporadic closures were expected.
Flare-ups were expected amid high temperatures, low moisture and windy conditions persist.
Pine Gulch fire
The lighting-caused Pine Gulch fire, 18 miles north of Grand Junction, had grown to 135,920 acres since its July 31 start, and was at 47% containment Tuesday night.
There were 935 firefighters fighting it.
The fire continued to grow and became the second largest fire in Colorado history, behind only the 2002 Hayman fire.
Williams Fork fire
The human-caused Williams Fork fire, seven miles southwest of Fraser in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, had grown to 11,726 acres since its Aug. 14 start, and was at 5% containment as of Tuesday night.
There were 298 firefighters battling it.
The fire threatened Henderson Mine and Mill but moved away from Fraser, Tabernash and Winter Park, the U.S. Forest Service said. Firefighters worked to create containment lines around the mine and mill Tuesday.
Cameron Peak fire
The Cameron Peak fire, of undetermined cause, is in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake and had grown to 21,017 acres since its Aug. 13 start. It was uncontained as of Tuesday night.
There were 722 firefighters trying to put it out.
The fire threatened a reservoir feeding homes in Fort Collins.
Thorpe fire
The Thorpe fire in the Pike and San Isabel National Forest west of Lake George had blackened 159 acres since its Sunday afternoon start. It was 75% contained as of Tuesday night.
The Forest Service had sent a bulldozer, a helicopter and several tanker planes.
Lewstone fire
The Lewstone fire in Rist Canyon 15 miles northwest of Fort Collins had grown to 165 acres since its start Saturday afternoon.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the blaze is fully contained, and evacuations were lifted as of 5:23 p.m. Tuesday.