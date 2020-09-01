Here's a look at wildfires burning in Colorado:
Pine Gulch fire
Acres/Location: 139,007 acres/18 miles north of Grand Junction
Containment: 81%
Started: July 31, lightning
Firefighters: 629
The giant fire started by lightning on July 31 in a remote area north of Grand Junction quickly got out of control and has since grown to the largest wildfire in Colorado history as it races through grass, sage, juniper and fir. The combination of drought, dry vegetation, unseasonably hot weather and steep terrain led to several weeks of explosive growth. In one night, the fire grew by 30,000 acres. As of Friday, it was estimated at just more than 139,000 acres, surpassing the 138,114-acre Hayman fire in 2002 as the state's largest.
Despite its massive size, only one abandoned building has burned and no injuries have been reported.
Teams focused on securing the fire's perimeter and extinguishing sections already under containment Tuesday. Crews also worked on land repair.
Weather conditions are expected to be cool Tuesday with temperatures around 70 degrees. Temperatures will climb into the weekend with dry conditions but no significant wind is expected.
Firefighters predict full containment will be reached by Oct. 15, but the timeline was recently pushed up to Sept. 15.
Grizzly Creek fire
Acres/Location: 32,464 acres/Glenwood Canyon
Containment: 75%
Started: Aug. 10, human caused
Firefighters: 589
The Grizzly Creek fire erupted outside of Glenwood Springs and surrounded Interstate 70 between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs consuming a mix of oak brush, conifer and Aspens. Because of the fire's proximity to the highway it has often been the state's top priority in firefights this month.
The number of firefighters responding to the blaze decreased by nearly 100 people as crews managed to increase containment.
Monday the fire had a steady bout of rain that sprinkled two-tenths of an inch of water over most of the fire, dampening the flames without any flash flooding.
Interstate 70 is open but drivers should expect sporadic delays. Watch out for hazardous weather forecasts that include flash floods in the case of strong rains.
Officials predicted the fire would be fully contained by Sept. 18 but expended the date to Oct. 18.
Williams Fork fire
Acres/Location: 12,097 acres/seven miles southwest of Fraser in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
Containment: 10%
Started: Aug. 14, human caused
Firefighters: 281
The Williams Fork fire is burning on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland seven miles southwest of Fraser. The human-caused fire started near the Henderson Mill Aug. 14 and quickly grew due to high winds and steep slopes. Local firefighters immediately responded, but hot, dry and windy conditions allowed the fire to race through the timbered crowns of the lodgepole pine, fir and aspen forest.
The fire's size did not grow as temperatures remained cool. Later in the week hot spots could act up as temperature increase. Monday's cool weather allowed for firefighters to make progress building containment lines. More vegetation will need to be removed before containment lines will be complete.
Tuesday clear skies and cold fronts are possible, strong winds could pick up as temperatures rise later in the week.
Cameron Peak fire
Acres/Location: 23,022 acres/West of Fort Collins, Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
Containment: 5%
Started: Aug. 13, unknown cause
Firefighters: 893
The Cameron Peak fire ignited on Aug. 13 on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake. It is burning in heavy timber stands over rugged terrain. Hot, dry, windy weather, combined with critically dry fuels have kept firefighters from slowing its spread.
Firefighters reported the first bit of containment of the Cameron Fire at 5% after Monday brought cool temperatures and crews fortified containment lines they have been working to establish for the last couple of weeks. Teams will continue to remove dry vegetation Tuesday.
Weather forecasts indicate rain could be on the horizon along with cooler temperatures that will start to warm up into the weekend.
East Fork fire
Acres/location: 1,680 acres/11 miles southeast of Trinidad
Containment: 60%
Started: Aug. 22, lightning
Firefighters: 83
The fire is burning on two state wildlife areas near the New Mexico border: James M. John State Wildlife Area and Lake Dorothey State Wildlife Area. The park is located on the Colorado–New Mexico state line 6 miles northeast of Raton, N.M. Although the fire remains in Colorado, a watershed near Raton is threatened and has seen some impact above Lake Dorothy.
The fire remained steady in size Tuesday and the fire's response team was reduced by about 10 firefighters.
The fire is smoldering in steep terrain with dense oak. Some structures are threatened although all evacuations and pre-evacuations were lifted.