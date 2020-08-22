Fire ban coming in El Paso County

With four major wildfires burning in Colorado, El Paso County officials were prepared to announce a burn ban Monday.

The multiagency Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group will announce details of a ban and address the area's wildfire readiness at a media briefing set for 9 a.m. Monday in Colorado Springs, the group said in a written statement.

A promised fire ban comes as state health officials declared an air-quality health advisory in El Paso County because of haze generated by fires in Colorado and in California. People with respiratory illnesses or heart disease should seek shelter if smoke is heavy in their neighborhoods, and children and the elderly are also vulnerable, according to the advisory, which expires at 9 a.m. Monday.

Following is a roundup of fires contributing to the air-quality concerns. 

Grizzly Creek fire

Acres/Location: 30,362 acres/Glenwood Canyon

Containment: 30%

Started: Aug. 10, human caused

Firefighters: 811

With more hot and dry weather on Sunday, firefighters were predicting continued spread. Burnout operations were planned while crews will monitor hot spots from the air and ground. 

A Burned Area Emergency Response team has begun an initial assessment of the fire’s impact on soils and vegetation and will address long-term restoration to the fire area.

Interstate 70 remained shut down between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, although state transportation officials say it could be reopened in coming days. Containment, particularly north of I-70, increased significantly. 

Pine Gulch fire

Acres/Location: 129,715/18 miles north of Grand Junction

Containment: 19%

Started: July 31, lightning

Firefighters: 952

Burning north of Grand Junction, the fire has continued to grow and has become the second largest fire in Colorado history, behind only the 2002 Hayman fire. No relief from the the hot, dry weather is expected soon and the fire is expected to continue spreading as winds pick up.

Nevertheless, crews are making significant progress during night operations. The Pine Gulch fire has been able to acquire more resources, including engines and access to more helicopters after Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday declared a state of disaster emergency.

Williams Fork fire

Acres/Location: 10,813/seven miles southwest of Fraser in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests

Containment: 3%

Started: Aug. 14, human caused

Firefighters: 264

Despite increasing temperatures, the Williams Fork Fire experienced minor growth. The fire is expected to keep burning for an extended time because of the high amount of standing dead and downed timber, including beetle killed trees and extremely dry vegetation.

Cameron Peak fire

Acres/Location: 18,287/West of Fort Collins, Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests

Containment: zero percent

Started: Aug. 13, unknown cause

Firefighters: 674

An elite Hotshot crew and dozers worked Sunday to build a line on the east side of the fire. Mitigation work is being done near Colorado 14 and firefighters are working toward Rustic as the fire moves into new areas. 

Rain is expected in the next few days. 

Thorpe fire

Acres/location: 100/Pike and San Isabel National Forest, South Park Ranger District, off Forest Service Road 230 and Park County Road, west of Lake George.

Containment: zero

Started: 1 p.m. Sunday, unknown cause

Firefighters: Forest Service fire resources including 1 bulldozer, 1 type 3 helicopter, 3 large air tankers and 1 very large air tanker

Two subdivisions in the Weber Park area received evacuation notices as the small blaze moved through grass and timber. There have been no reports of injuries or damage to structures. 

Lewstone fire

Acres/location: 165/Rist Canyon 15miles northwest of Fort Collins

Containment: 12%

Started: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, unknown cause

Sustained air attacks and ground crews have succeeded in keeping the fire from spreading rapidly despite rugged terrain, and unfavorable hot, dry and windy conditions, along with dried out timber. Evacuations are in effect for the remote area.

