Fire ban coming in El Paso County
With four major wildfires burning in Colorado, El Paso County officials were prepared to announce a burn ban Monday.
The multiagency Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group will announce details of a ban and address the area's wildfire readiness at a media briefing set for 9 a.m. Monday in Colorado Springs, the group said in a written statement.
A promised fire ban comes as state health officials declared an air-quality health advisory in El Paso County because of haze generated by fires in Colorado and in California. People with respiratory illnesses or heart disease should seek shelter if smoke is heavy in their neighborhoods, and children and the elderly are also vulnerable, according to the advisory, which expires at 9 a.m. Monday.
Following is a roundup of fires contributing to the air-quality concerns.
Grizzly Creek fire
Acres/Location: 30,362 acres/Glenwood Canyon
Containment: 30%
Started: Aug. 10, human caused
Firefighters: 811
With more hot and dry weather on Sunday, firefighters were predicting continued spread. Burnout operations were planned while crews will monitor hot spots from the air and ground.
A Burned Area Emergency Response team has begun an initial assessment of the fire’s impact on soils and vegetation and will address long-term restoration to the fire area.
Interstate 70 remained shut down between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, although state transportation officials say it could be reopened in coming days. Containment, particularly north of I-70, increased significantly.
RELATED:
-Ash raining down on Colorado a sign of hotter, drier and more dangerous fire seasons
-Grizzly Creek fire increases flood risk in Glenwood Canyon
-Gov. Polis activates National Guard to assist with wildfire response
Pine Gulch fire
Acres/Location: 129,715/18 miles north of Grand Junction
Containment: 19%
Started: July 31, lightning
Firefighters: 952
Burning north of Grand Junction, the fire has continued to grow and has become the second largest fire in Colorado history, behind only the 2002 Hayman fire. No relief from the the hot, dry weather is expected soon and the fire is expected to continue spreading as winds pick up.
Nevertheless, crews are making significant progress during night operations. The Pine Gulch fire has been able to acquire more resources, including engines and access to more helicopters after Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday declared a state of disaster emergency.
Williams Fork fire
Acres/Location: 10,813/seven miles southwest of Fraser in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
Containment: 3%
Started: Aug. 14, human caused
Firefighters: 264
Despite increasing temperatures, the Williams Fork Fire experienced minor growth. The fire is expected to keep burning for an extended time because of the high amount of standing dead and downed timber, including beetle killed trees and extremely dry vegetation.
Cameron Peak fire
Acres/Location: 18,287/West of Fort Collins, Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
Containment: zero percent
Started: Aug. 13, unknown cause
Firefighters: 674
An elite Hotshot crew and dozers worked Sunday to build a line on the east side of the fire. Mitigation work is being done near Colorado 14 and firefighters are working toward Rustic as the fire moves into new areas.
Rain is expected in the next few days.
Thorpe fire
Acres/location: 100/Pike and San Isabel National Forest, South Park Ranger District, off Forest Service Road 230 and Park County Road, west of Lake George.
Containment: zero
Started: 1 p.m. Sunday, unknown cause
Firefighters: Forest Service fire resources including 1 bulldozer, 1 type 3 helicopter, 3 large air tankers and 1 very large air tanker
Two subdivisions in the Weber Park area received evacuation notices as the small blaze moved through grass and timber. There have been no reports of injuries or damage to structures.
Lewstone fire
Acres/location: 165/Rist Canyon 15miles northwest of Fort Collins
Containment: 12%
Started: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, unknown cause
Sustained air attacks and ground crews have succeeded in keeping the fire from spreading rapidly despite rugged terrain, and unfavorable hot, dry and windy conditions, along with dried out timber. Evacuations are in effect for the remote area.