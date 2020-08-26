Here's a look at the size and other stats about Colorado's wildfires, including the new Thorpe fire in Park County.
Grizzly Creek fire
Acres/Location: 32,060 acres/Glenwood Canyon
Containment: 61%
Started: Aug. 10, human caused
Firefighters: 806
Crews were able to increase containment and prevent further growth despite strong winds and intermittent thunderstorms.
Firefighters hiked to Hanging Lake, a national landmark, to remove hazardous trees Tuesday. The attraction has largely been spared damage from the flames.
Interstate 70, shut down for days as the fire burned just off the shoulder, reopened between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs on Monday. Drivers are encouraged to exercise care and drive slowly. Travelers should be prepared for delays as firefighting and repair work continues in the area.
Officials predict the fire will be fully contained by the end of the day Sept. 18.
Slight chance of thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. Storms could bring winds up to 40 mph along with lighting however, a 30% chance of wetting rain is also forecast.
Pine Gulch fire
Acres/Location: 135,920/18 miles north of Grand Junction
Containment: 47%
Started: July 31, lightning
Firefighters: 935
Firefighters held containment steady Tuesday as the fire's size crept up. Pine Gulch fire remains the the second largest fire in Colorado history, behind only the 2002 Hayman fire.
The fire ranked as the state's top priority as energy infrastructure, animal habitats and cultural resources were threatened.
Thunderstorms are forecast until midnight along with a 12% chance of rain. Winds could bring gusts up to 25 mph and temperatures will reach the low 90s.
Evacuations are still in effect for parts of Garfield County along with various county road closures.
Williams Fork fire
Acres/Location: 11,726/seven miles southwest of Fraser in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
Containment: 5%
Started: Aug. 14, human caused
Firefighters: 344
The fire threatened Henderson Mine and Mill and moved away from Fraser, Tabernash and Winter Park, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The blaze consumed timber and brush in high, dry terrain and is expected to burn until wetting rain or snow extinguish the flames.
Temperatures are expected to reach the the 80s Wednesday with the chance of thunderstorms bringing winds up to 30 mph and potentially a bit of rain.
No evacuations have issued although residents on several county roads have been warned they could be asked to leave based on fire movement.
Cameron Peak fire
Acres/Location: 21,017/West of Fort Collins, Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
Containment: zero percent
Started: Aug. 13, unknown cause
Firefighters: 686
Crews continued to monitor structures in the area and clear vegetation in order to lay down hoses and sprinkler systems. Firefighters improved containment line with dozers and will continue to extinguish embers blowing off the fire.
Scattered thunderstorms and and winds between 15 and 20 mph are expected Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain along with sporadic winds up to 40 mph.
Larimer County has mandatory and county evacuations throughout the region.
Thorpe fire
Acres/location: 159/Pike and San Isabel National Forest, South Park Ranger District, off Forest Service Road 230 and Park County Road, west of Lake George.
Containment: 75%
Started: 1 p.m. Sunday, unknown cause
Firefighters: Forest Service fire resources including one bulldozer, one type 3 helicopter, three large air tankers and one very large air tanker.
Crews continued to use natural and man-made barriers to contain the fire.
Two subdivisions in the Weber Park area received evacuation notices as the small blaze moved through grass and timber, but the evacuations were lifted Monday. There have been no reports of injuries, but some structures were threatened.
Willis fire
Acres/location: 16/1.5 miles Northeast of Lake Isabel
Containment: 50%
Started: 7:26 a.m. Tuesday, unknown cause
Firefighters: Forest Service fire resources including one type 3 helicopter, one 1 helicopter, and three large air tankers.
Firefighters worked through the night containing the fire and prevented it from spreading. Wednesday firefighters will continue to build fire lines and watch for flare ups.
Pre-evacuations were lifted late Monday, around 5 p.m., Emergency Management Director Adrian Washington said.
The fire is expected to be fully contained by the end of Wednesday, Washington added.