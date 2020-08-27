Here's a look at the size and other stats about Colorado's wildfires:
Grizzly Creek fire
Acres/Location: 32,302 acres/Glenwood Canyon
Containment: 61%
Started: Aug. 10, human caused
Firefighters: 724
The fire was tame Wednesday as light rains fell and helicopters dropped water on hot spots. Crews managed to control smoke and monitor flare ups in some areas and worked to build new containment lines in other sections.
Some spots of smoke were still visible in the fire's interior where unburned vegetation ignited.
Interstate 70, shut down for days as the fire burned just off the shoulder, reopened between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs on Monday. Drivers are encouraged to exercise care and drive slowly. Travelers should be prepared for delays as firefighting and repair work continues in the area.
Officials predict the fire will be fully contained by the end of the day Sept. 18.
Thursday will be slightly more dry than Wednesday with a low chance of thunderstorms although winds up to 35 mph are possible if storms form.
- Fire reported near Bishop Castle; pre-evacuation order issue for Willis Creek fire
- Poor air quality in Pikes Peak region 'incredibly rare,' Colorado meteorologist says
- Ash raining down on Colorado a sign of hotter, drier and more dangerous fire seasons
-Grizzly Creek fire increases flood risk in Glenwood Canyon
-Gov. Polis activates National Guard to assist with wildfire response
Pine Gulch fire
Acres/Location: 135,958/18 miles north of Grand Junction
Containment: 53%
Started: July 31, lightning
Firefighters: 926
Firefighters pushed containment past 50% as of Thursday morning while the fire grew marginally.
Pine Gulch fire remains the the second largest fire in Colorado history, behind only the 2002 Hayman fire and ranked as the state's top priority Thursday as energy infrastructure, animal habitats and cultural resources were threatened.
Crews continue to build containment lines and watch for interior flare ups.
Thunderstorms are forecast Thursday with the risk of winds up reaching to 25 mph as well as flash flooding.
Evacuations and pre-evacuations are still in effect for parts of Garfield County along with various county road closures.
Williams Fork fire
Acres/Location: 11,992/seven miles southwest of Fraser in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
Containment: 5%
Started: Aug. 14, human caused
Firefighters: 344
Even though the fire didn't see any measurable rain Wednesday increasing humidity helped lessen the fire's intensity.
Crews continued to build more containment lines around the fire with the help of heavy equipment. Firefighters will also monitor the area near existing lines to extinguish flames prevent flare ups.
No evacuations have issued although smoke advisories are in effect for residents.
Cameron Peak fire
Acres/Location: 22,845/West of Fort Collins, Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
Containment: zero percent
Started: Aug. 13, unknown cause
Firefighters: 706
Thorpe fire
Acres/location: 159/Pike and San Isabel National Forest, South Park Ranger District, off Forest Service Road 230 and Park County Road, west of Lake George.
Containment: 75%
Started: 1 p.m. Sunday, unknown cause
Firefighters: 48
Firefighters: Forest Service fire resources including one bulldozer, one type 3 helicopter, three large air tankers and one very large air tanker.
Wednesday night 1/4 of an inch of rain fell on the fire.
Crews planned to burn an area within the fire's containment line to help strengthen the fire line by ridding the area of dead trees. However, Thursday's rain prevented the planned burning and forced firefighters to re-access a time to burn the patches of dead vegetation.
Willis fire
Acres/location: 16/1.5 miles Northeast of Lake Isabel
Containment: 75%
Started: 7:26 a.m. Tuesday, unknown cause
Firefighters: Forest Service fire resources including one type 3 helicopter and three large air tankers.
One type 1 helicopter was removed from the fire's resources team as well as some county resources.
Pre-evacuations are in effect for surrounding highways.
East Fork fire
Acres/location: 11 miles Southeast of Trinidad
Containment: 10%
Started: Aug. 22, lightning
Firefighters: 25
Burning near the New Mexico border, the East Fork fire is burning in rugged terrain.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire with the help of natural barriers and air support from a large tanker.
The area is very dry although high winds should not be an issue for crews Thursday.