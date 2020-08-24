A glance Monday at the size and other stats of Colorado's wildfires, including the new Thorpe fire in Park County along with the Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek and other fires.
Fire ban in El Paso County
With four major wildfires burning in Colorado, Colorado Springs and El Paso County officials announced a burn ban Monday.
The multiagency Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group announced limitations on outdoor burning as well as punishments for violating the ban during a media briefing at 9 a.m. Monday in Colorado Springs.
The ban comes as state health officials declared an air-quality health advisory in El Paso County because of haze generated by fires in Colorado and in California. People with respiratory illnesses or heart disease should seek shelter if smoke is heavy in their neighborhoods, and children and the elderly are also vulnerable, according to the advisory, which expires at 4 p.m. Monday.
Following is a roundup of fires contributing to the air-quality concerns.
Grizzly Creek fire
Acres/Location: 30,719 acres/Glenwood Canyon
Containment: 33%
Started: Aug. 10, human caused
Firefighters: 804
Intense heat and extremely dry conditions are expected to continue with the potential for Monday to be the hottest day of the week. Thunderstorms threaten to bring lightening and high winds.
Firefighters continued burnout operations as well as mop- up operations and fuels consumed by the fire transitioned from oak and pinyon juniper to mixed-conifer and aspen.
Interstate 70 reopened between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum Monday morning after two weeks of being shut down. Drivers should use caution since fire crews are still using the interstate to access the fire.
Pine Gulch fire
Acres/Location: 133,783/18 miles north of Grand Junction
Containment: 44%
Started: July 31, lightning
Firefighters: 907
Burning north of Grand Junction, the fire continued to grow and became the second largest fire in Colorado history, behind only the 2002 Hayman fire. No relief from the the dry weather is expected soon and the fire is expected to continue spreading as erratic winds pick up Monday.
Nevertheless, crews are on their way to taking the upper hand against the fire after containment shot up overnight Sunday.
The Pine Gulch fire has been able to acquire more resources, including engines and access to more helicopters after Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday declared a state of disaster emergency.
Williams Fork fire
Acres/Location: 11,048/seven miles southwest of Fraser in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
Containment: 3%
Started: Aug. 14, human caused
Firefighters: 2312
Crews managed to strengthen containment lines Sunday, but winds are expected to pick up Monday with gusts that could reach up to 20 mph.
The fire is expected to keep burning for an extended time because of the high amount of standing dead and downed timber, including beetle-killed trees and extremely dry vegetation.
Cameron Peak fire
Acres/Location: 20,118/West of Fort Collins, Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
Containment: zero percent
Started: Aug. 13, unknown cause
Firefighters: 722
Containment efforts and structure protection continued Monday using dozers and air support. There is a slight chance of rain, which is expected to dampen the the area, and more storms are forecast throughout the week.
Thorpe fire
Acres/location: 159/Pike and San Isabel National Forest, South Park Ranger District, off Forest Service Road 230 and Park County Road, west of Lake George.
Containment: zero
Started: 1 p.m. Sunday, unknown cause
Firefighters: Forest Service fire resources including one bulldozer, one type 3 helicopter, three large air tankers and one very large air tanker
Crews used natural and man-made barriers to indirectly extinguish the blaze Sunday night.
Two subdivisions in the Weber Park area received evacuation notices as the small blaze moved through grass and timber. There have been no reports of injuries, but some structures are threatened.
Lewstone fire
Acres/location: 165/Rist Canyon 15 miles northwest of Fort Collins
Containment: 12%
Firefighters: 180
Started: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, unknown cause
Sustained air attacks and ground crews have succeeded in keeping the fire from spreading rapidly despite rugged terrain and unfavorable hot, dry and windy conditions, along with dried out-timber. Evacuations are in effect for the remote area.