Interstate 70 is approaching the end of its second full week of being shut down after the Grizzly Creek fire erupted outside Glenwood Springs Aug. 10, but the closed sections of the interstate could reopen within days, not weeks, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
A specific timeline for reopening the road between Gypsym and Glenwood Springs is dependent on other agencies working in the area, Matt Inzeo, a spokesman for the department said.
Grizzly Creek fire, which had burned 29,992 acres as of Friday morning, damaged parts of the interstate as large boulders and logs fell onto the roadway.
But since the fire is ongoing and further damage is expected when large amounts of precipitation hit the slopes, Inzeo said the department of transportation doesn’t have a clear estimate of the total cost of the damage.
CDOT hopes to open the road in a matter of days but there are still many obstacles to overcome before that’s possible.
The shut down sections of the interstate are still crowded with work crews and heavy equipment of all types as electrical poles are replaced and fire crews continue to clear debris, Wayne Patterson, the spokesman for the Grizzly Creek fire, said.
Patterson also said he is worried that accidents on the road could be an issue so long as helicopters are taking water from the Colorado River and people stop to look.
“The good news is that corridor is looking more and more quiet as far as seeing flames from the highway,” Patterson said.
The Grizzly Creek fire was also showered with isolated storms Thursday, which was a double-edged sword according to Patterson.
In some areas of the fire, light rain provided some relief by adding moisture to the ground, which Patterson said will help in the next few days as hotter and dryer weather return.
But he also said the rain stalled the firefighter’s operations in areas as winds from the thunderstorm stirred up flames in the center of the fire, although firefighters were able to control embers that blew across the containment line.
Containment as of Friday morning measured 11% as the nearly 900 firefighters working on controlling the blaze.
While containment improved the fire continues to burn in steep areas, today hotshot crews and experience engine teams will go directly to the top of Grizzly Creek to tame the fire in a more offensive manner Patterson said.
Evacuations are still in effect and for parts of Garfield and Eagle counties.
Pine Gulch fire
Firefighters reached 17% containment on the fire burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction as of Friday morning, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.
The Pine Gulch fire became the second-largest fire in Colorado history earlier this week and sits at about 124,924 acres with close to 900 firefighters working to stop the blaze.
Weather conditions remain hot and dry in the area with temperatures expected to reach the mid 90s Friday with the potential for wind gusts to blow around 20 to 25 mph, according to Tracy LeClair, spokeswoman for the Pine Creek fire response.
One abandoned outbuilding was burnt during the fire in prior weeks but no additional structures have been lost, she said.
Crews will work to create containment near the Hunter burn scar and the northwest side of the fire.
Williams Fork Fire
Firefighters made progress extinguishing the human-caused fire outside Fraser, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Efforts in removing dry vegetation and laying down fire hoses, sprinklers, and pumps were successful because of moderate weather conditions Thursday, although red flag conditions are predicted for Friday. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s with winds around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
The fire grew 831 acres as of Friday morning but not toward Fraser or Winter Park which are around seven miles northeast of the fire.
Cameron Peak fire
Activity has increased in the area south of Highway 14 toward Crown Point, the Pingree Park Road and County Road 44H area. Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for residents and businesses in the area, up to and including Pennock Pass on County Road 44H due to immediate and imminent danger. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
The 16,602-acre Cameron Peak fire west of Fort Collins threatened the city’s water source as of Friday morning, according to Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center report.
The blaze still remains uncontained, although firefighters worked to clear vegetation likely to fuel the fire, including timber and understory brush. No structures have been damaged so far but Colorado Highway 15 remains closed from Kelly Flats to Gould.
Firefighters were alerted of potential lighting in the area and high winds during a red flag warning issued from noon until 9 p.m. Friday. Temperatures will stay in the high 70s with humidity near 20%.