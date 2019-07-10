Crews are wrestling with two Colorado wildfires sparked by lightning strikes - nearly containing one that reached thousands of acres near Dove Creek on the Western Slope and another in Fremont County, according to fire reports.
The Doe Canyon fire is located 10 miles southeast of Dove Creek and has reached approximately 2,560 acres. It is suspected to have been started by lightning that hit two days before it was reported on June 20.
"The fire is at 85% containment but that number is expected to increase today. July 15 is still the target for 100% containment," according to Forest Service spokeswoman, Lorena Williams.
"Currently, fire crews are not actively fighting the fire because there are strong containment lines around it. The interior fuels will continue to smolder out," Williams said.
A second fire that was sparked from a lightning strike on Tuesday is burning Bureau of Land Management land in Fremont County, according to a news release from the bureau.
The fire, called the Canyon Lands fire, is burning nine miles west of Cañon City and is about a half-acre. Reports of the fire came in about 3:15 p.m. and has not been contained, according to the news release.
Fire crews were not able to reach the blaze until late Tuesday, according to bureau spokesman Brant Porter.
"The gamble oak is throwing off a lot of smoke. The fire is in a super isolated location, which is posing the biggest challenge for crews to access to it. There is a helicopter that is committed to work the fire and making bucket drops today," Porter said.
Rugged areas north of the Arkansas River are pose challenges for firefighters of the Front Range Fire Department and the Aviation Management Unit. A five-person crew and a helicopter are working the fire and no structures are threatened.
Another fire, called Tobin fire, also erupted Tuesday near Blanca Peak, located near the entrance to Great Sand Dunes National park, but the cause has not been determined.
The Tobin fire grew from about five acres at 2 p.m. to approximately 50 acres by 9 p.m., the Costilla County's Sheriff's Office reported.