Crews are wrestling several Colorado wildfires on Wednesday - one near the Great Sand Dunes National Park by an unknown cause and two of which were sparked by lighting, according to reports.
The Tobin fire erupted Tuesday near Blanca Peak, Colorado’s fourth-highest mountain in elevation, located near the entrance to Great Sand Dunes National park. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
The Tobin fire grew from about five acres at 2 p.m. to an estimated 50 acres by 9 p.m., the Costilla County's Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.
The size of the fire was later adjusted to 10 acres after a helicopter fly-over was completed, Chris Rodriguez, emergency response coordinator for Costilla County, confirmed.
On Tuesday, two firefighting airplanes and a helicopter were dispatched to help handle the blaze.
“There are 30-35 firefighters on the ground and are making really good progress on the fire, Rodriquez said Wednesday.
"As the crow flies, the fire is about 15 miles from the national park, but there are no closures in the area," Rodriquez said.
A fire 10 miles southeast of Dove Creek, a town located about 80 miles west of Durango, was sparked by lightning that hit two days before it was reported on June 20.
The Doe Canyon Fire has reached approximately 2,560 acres and is nearly contained.
"The fire is at 85% containment but that number is expected to increase today. July 15 is still the target for 100% containment," said Forest Service spokeswoman Lorena Williams early Wednesday.
"Currently, fire crews are not actively fighting the fire because there are strong containment lines around it. The interior fuels will continue to smolder out," Williams said.
A second fire that was sparked from a lightning strike on Tuesday is burning Bureau of Land Management land in Fremont County, according to a news release from the bureau.
The fire, called the Canyon Lands fire, is burning nine miles west of Cañon City. It was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday and has scorched roughly 9 acres as of midday Wednesday. The fire is at 0% containment.
Fire crews were not able to reach the blaze until late Tuesday, according to bureau spokesman Brant Porter.
"The gamble oak is throwing off a lot of smoke. The fire is in a super isolated location, which is posing the biggest challenge for crews to gain access to it. There is a helicopter that is committed to work the fire and making bucket drops today," Porter said.
Rugged areas north of the Arkansas River pose challenges for firefighters of the Front Range Fire Department and the Aviation Management Unit. No structures are threatened.