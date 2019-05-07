Gov. Jared Polis warned Coloradans to not become complacent this summer despite predictions of an average to below-average wildfire season.
"I don't want this average risk to lull people into a false sense of security," Polis said Tuesday at the AeroColorado hangar at Centennial Airport southeast of Denver.
Meteorologists are forecasting below-average potential for large fires from May through July for the bulk of Colorado, according to an outlook published by the Bureau of Land Management on April 26. Contributing to the conditions are Colorado's third largest snowpack since 1992 — about 130 percent of median — as well as predictions of below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation in the short and long term.
About this time last year, the state snowpack sat at about 57 percent of median and ushered in five of the 20 largest wildfires in Colorado's recent history, including the 108,045-acre Spring Creek fire in La Veta, the 54,129-acre 416 fire near Durango and the 42,795-acre MM 117 fire in southern El Paso County.
Even with the favorable conditions, the state expects to respond to about 6,000 fires across 100,000 acres this year, said Division of Fire Prevention and Control Director Mike Morgan.
"We still need to be vigilant and minimize risk," he said.
Polis added that the threat of wildfire, no matter what the snowfall and rain conditions, are exacerbated every year because of the number of people living in the wildland urban interface and climate change.
Nearly 3 million Colordans live in the wildland urban interface compared with 2 million five years ago; and, as outlined in the Fourth National Climate Assessment released by the federal government in December 2018, average acres burned and severity of the burn is expected to balloon with higher global temperatures and frequency of drought.
"Standards for fire response have not changed, in fact local governments have more resources," Polis said. "The two things that have changed are the increased population in the WUI and climate change."
To show for the changes, Polis noted that between 1970 and 1979, suppression duties of only one fire was handed off to the state. Between 2000 and 2018, the state commanded 70.
Communities impacted by flames in 2018 also need to keep an eye on the burn scars during rain events, especially as monsoon season kicks off in July and August, said Stan Hilkey, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety. These areas are likely to see more flooding, debris flows and landslides because of the degradation of the hillsides' soil stability.
Hilkey pointed to the burn areas of the Spring Creek fire — La Veta, Walsenberg and other areas in Costilla and Huerfano counties — as of chief concern for the state.
"We're working to make sure if and when debris does flow, it flows as efficiently as possible," he said.
Also meeting this week were a consortium of government partners in Basalt to discuss the flood mitigation efforts in the wake of the Lake Christine fire. The 12,588-acre blaze roared above Basalt and El Jebel starting July 3 after tracer rounds allegedly fired by Richard Miller, 24, and Allison Marcus, 23, ignited nearby vegetation.
The two pleaded not guilty to felony arson in January.
The fire was declared 100% contained in mid-August, and mitigation crews got to work, said Matt Yamashita, district wildlife manager at Colorado Parks and Wildlife and a panelist at Monday's meeting at Basalt High School. By then end of the summer, 450 acres of the burn area were reseeded by hand to help the soil reestablish. Another 625 acres were treated by plane.
Even before the bountiful winter, the plants were already beginning to sprout, Yamashita said.
"Mother Nature has a way of coming back from disturbances and colonizing," he said. "She started doing that pretty quickly, and we say brush shooting up and catching up into the fall months."
With the late snow and current rain, growth "is looking promising," he said.
"The plants have a good shot of getting established," he said. "If we didn't have the precipitation we did, they would have struggled...and the root system wouldn't have established as much, which is what is critical" for soil stabilization.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, as well as their state and federal partners, also reinforced the rock check dams and built catch basins to halt ash and silty debris before hitting Basalt and the rest of the Roaring Fork Valley.
"With any of these mountain communities that lie so close to wildfire, these risks are always on everyone's mind," Yamashita said. "Last year, they became a reality for Basalt and all of the Roaring Fork Valley...so it's good for people to know that action is being taken to protect the area."