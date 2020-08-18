Grizzly Creek fire is Colorado's highest priority fire as it straddles I-70 near Glenwood Springs, according to Rocky Mountain Area Intelligence report.
The fire burned 25,007 acres and was zero percent contained as of Tuesday morning, but firefighters worked to strengthen fire lines in hopes of containing the blaze.
"We're making good headway on all fronts bolstering fire lines," according to Wayne Patterson a spokesman for the Grizzly Creek fire.
More than 700 firefighters worked on the fire Tuesday including air support, which Patterson said has been crucial part of controlling the fire.
But fire response teams are worried about thunderstorms forecast in the area in the upcoming days, Patterson said. Thunderstorms can bring strong winds that can spread embers and flames unpredictably, which is a huge danger to firefighters. And the upcoming storms aren't expected to bring much rain if any, he said.
Burning conifers, aspens, and smaller brush, the fire is expected to devour more of the forest as weather patterns of heat, dryness, and wind are also predicted to Tuesday and Wednesday.
A private cabin and two outbuildings were consumed in the fire earlier this week and I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum is still shut down.
Meanwhile, the Pine Gulch fire, burning outside Grand Junction, is quickly approaching territory to become the fourth largest fire in Colorado history.
As of Tuesday morning the fire covered 87,208 acres and had more than 800 firefighters working to calm the blaze, which remained at 7% containment since Sunday — containment grew but so has the fire, John Peteron, spokesman fore the Pine Gulch fire, said.
The dry terrain of timber and brush started to burn after lightning struck July 31. The vegetation continued to fuel the fire as temperatures hovered in the low 90's with low humidity, but luckily winds died down from more than 20 mph last week to 5 mph this week, Peterson said.
The rugged, remote terrain on the northwest side also added difficulty for firefighters.
Some evacuees from Roan Road will be allowed to return to their homes this afternoon, Peterson said.
As for the Williams Fork fire burning in Grand County, it is thought to be human-caused despite heavy fire bans across the state.
The fire is 6,627 acres with zero percent containment as of Tuesday morning. Like the other fires in the state, firefighters are battling hot, dry conditions.
The fourth fire of major concern in Colorado is the Cameron Peak Fire burning west of Fort Collins in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests.
The fire, which started Thursday, grew quickly over the weekend and reached 14,018 acres as of Tuesday morning.
Rocky Mountain National Park is implementing temporary closures in the northwest area of the park. The fire is about 4 miles from the park’s northwest boundary, officials said in a news release Tuesday.
This closure includes 20 campsites, cross country zones and trail systems in the northwest section of the park. There are currently no road closures within Rocky Mountain National Park.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Here is a list of all of the closures announced today.