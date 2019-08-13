An early round of severe thunderstorms developed across northeast Colorado on Tuesday prompting a tornado watch and several warnings.
A severe storm in Yuma County produced twin tornadoes about 10 miles north of Kirk just after 2 pm.
Twin tornadoes near Joes, Colorado at 2:11 p.m. #cowx @NWSGoodland @USTornadoes pic.twitter.com/qxZyP77zMI— Quincy Vagell (@stormchaserQ) August 13, 2019
Local fire fighters also reported a tornado near Joes, roughly in the vicinity of County Road 10 and Lincoln according to storm reports.
