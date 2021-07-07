Monday brought another round of weather alerts in southern Colorado, as heavy rains and thunderstorms threatened flash floods.
A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for El Paso and Pueblo counties at around 6 p.m., as several thunderstorms in the area threatened to overflow highways, streets, and other urban areas, the agency said. That warning will last until 9 p.m.
In Fremont and Saguache counties, a severe thunderstorm dumping rain on the southeast portion of the Decker burn scar prompted a flash flood warning to be issued for the two counties, and for a flash flood advisory to be issued in Teller County. That advisory will last until 5 p.m.
A flash flood warning was issued in Huerfano County at around 4:20 p.m. after thunderstorms were detected near the Spring Burn Scar that were likely to cause life-threatening flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. That warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m.
Scattered to severe storms were also likely Tuesday afternoon in several central and southern Colorado counties, including El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley and Otero counties.
Scattered strong to severe storms will continue across the eastern plains this afternoon into the evening, while increasing development of storms is expected around the I-25 corridor generally south of Colorado Springs. #cowx pic.twitter.com/wQuRHVZg8C— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 6, 2021
In Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties, the National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a severe thunderstorm warning until around 3:15 p.m. after a storm moving southeast was detected around 16 miles west of Two Buttes Reservoir.
For the most part, the thunderstorm is over rural areas that aren’t densely inhabited, but the agency said that torrential rainfall and hail the size of ping pong balls could damage vehicles and roofs until late Tuesday evening.
“Probably through 8 or 9 p.m. we have the potential for severe weather,” meteorologist Mike Nosko said.