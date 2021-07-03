Several weather warnings were issued throughout Colorado by the National Weather Service Saturday afternoon.
At around 5:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning for El Paso County was issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The agency said east Colorado Springs, Peyton, and Black Forest could see the effects of a storm that was detected 24 miles north of Colorado Springs until 6:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Black Forest CO, Peyton CO until 6:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/YbMpOr8IAP— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 3, 2021
Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued in Washington and Logan counties after a line of thunderstorms was detected by the National Weather Service moving north in northeast Colorado. Meteorologist Evan Direnzo estimated that line included around ten storms.
At 6 p.m., the National Weather Service announced a flash flood warning in southeastern Logan county in connection with the storms.
In southern Colorado, Las Animas and southeastern Huerfano counties also saw a severe thunderstorm warning go into effect at around 5:45 p.m. after a storm was detected near Aguilar as it was moving south toward Trinidad.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Aguilar CO, El Moro CO, Lynn CO until 6:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/xJ5yoocIF7— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 3, 2021
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. for 17 Colorado counties in central and eastern parts of the state, including El Paso and Pueblo counties. That watch was also issued for several counties in Kansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
Interstate 70 was also closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero because of a flash flood warning and at least five mudslides that covered hundreds of feet of roadway. Some of those mudslides were around nine feet deep, Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman Lisa Schwantes wrote in a press release.
Schwantes said the slides would need all night to clear, but said there is nevertheless no estimate on when the roadway will be opened.
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closure. Multiple slides have occurred. Images from the Hanging Lake Tunnels Operations Center. No estimated time of opening. pic.twitter.com/RcCe1pFdqy— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 3, 2021
A flash flood warning was in effect for the Grizzly Creek fire burn area in Eagle and Garfield counties until 5 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Fremont, Teller and Weld counties expired Saturday afternoon.
I-70 is closed between mile-markers 116 to 133 both directions, Glenwood Springs to Dotsero, due to a flash flood warning.— Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) July 3, 2021