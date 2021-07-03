mudslide.jpeg

One of multiple mudslides that shut down Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Saturday. (Source: Colorado Department of Transportation) 

 Courtesy photo

Several weather warnings were issued throughout Colorado by the National Weather Service Saturday afternoon.

At around 5:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning for El Paso County was issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The agency said east Colorado Springs, Peyton, and Black Forest could see the effects of a storm that was detected 24 miles north of Colorado Springs until around 6:15 p.m.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Washington and Logan counties after a line of thunderstorms was detected by the National Weather Service moving north in northeast Colorado. Meteorologist Evan Direnzo estimated that line included around ten storms.

Rockslide on U.S. 24 causes major traffic delays near Manitou

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. for 17 Colorado counties in central and eastern parts of the state, including El Paso and Pueblo counties. That watch was also issued for several counties in Kansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Interstate 70 was also closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero because of a flash flood warning and multiple mudslides.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the Grizzly Creek fire burn area in Eagle and Garfield counties until 5 p.m. 

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Fremont, Teller and Weld counties expired Saturday afternoon.

