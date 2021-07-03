Several weather warnings were issued throughout Colorado by the National Weather Service Saturday afternoon.
At around 5:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning for El Paso County was issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The agency said east Colorado Springs, Peyton, and Black Forest could see the effects of a storm that was detected 24 miles north of Colorado Springs until around 6:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Black Forest CO, Peyton CO until 6:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/YbMpOr8IAP— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 3, 2021
Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Washington and Logan counties after a line of thunderstorms was detected by the National Weather Service moving north in northeast Colorado. Meteorologist Evan Direnzo estimated that line included around ten storms.
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. for 17 Colorado counties in central and eastern parts of the state, including El Paso and Pueblo counties. That watch was also issued for several counties in Kansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
Interstate 70 was also closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero because of a flash flood warning and multiple mudslides.
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closure. Multiple slides have occurred. Images from the Hanging Lake Tunnels Operations Center. No estimated time of opening. pic.twitter.com/RcCe1pFdqy— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 3, 2021
A flash flood warning was in effect for the Grizzly Creek fire burn area in Eagle and Garfield counties until 5 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Fremont, Teller and Weld counties expired Saturday afternoon.
I-70 is closed between mile-markers 116 to 133 both directions, Glenwood Springs to Dotsero, due to a flash flood warning.— Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) July 3, 2021