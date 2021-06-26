A mudslide closed I-70 Saturday afternoon, after a flash flood warning was issued for the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar near Glenwood Canyon.
At around 3:10 p.m., officials tweeted that eastbound lanes on I-70 had been closed east of Glenwood Springs. Four minutes later, they tweeted that westbound travel had also been closed off.
🚫Westbound I-70 CLOSED🚫 between Exit 133 (Dotsero) and Exit 116 (CO 82, Glenwood Springs) due to a mudslide in the area. There is no estimated time of reopening and motorists are asked to use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/BGJ3Gj8Izq— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 26, 2021
As of 4 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said they didn't have an estimate on when I-70 would be reopened, and asked people traveling in the area to take different routes.
Garfield County is also facing Stage 2 fire restrictions, which began Friday, as "current active wildfires in Garfield county have already stretched our available resources," the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said in a Thursday press release.
National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Wankowski said that because the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar is relatively new, there was a higher chance for residual ash and rocks to create mudslides when paired with heavy rains.
"With extremely new burn scars, you'll see more flash flooding, rock slides, and mud slides," he said. "They will be extremely sensitive to flash floods."
Flash flood watches were also issued for several areas along the Front Range through 9 p.m. on Saturday, as part of the heavy rains expected in southern Colorado this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo said the areas likely to see flash flooding are in areas that have been hit by wildfires, including the Junkins, Decker, Hayden Pass, and Spring burn scars along the Front Range.
The agency also issued flash flood watches for Cottonwood Creek and Chalk Creek, which are west of Buena Vista.