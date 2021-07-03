Highs in the upper 80s and 90s and scattered storms are possible for the Front Range on Sunday.
Tonight: According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, "strong to severe storms" were expected to last over the far eastern plains Saturday night, potentially bringing 1-inch hail and strong winds.
On Sunday: Potentially severe storms are in the forecast for the eastern plains.
"Things should get going over the (mountains) and I-25 corridor during the afternoon, with scattered strong to severe storms possible. The main area of concern for severe storms will be over the far SE plains," wrote the National Weather Service in a tweet Saturday night.
PREVIOUS
A severe thunderstorm warning issued for for El Paso County expired at 6:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Black Forest CO, Peyton CO until 6:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/YbMpOr8IAP— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 3, 2021
Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued in Washington and Logan counties after a line of thunderstorms was detected by the National Weather Service moving north in northeast Colorado. Meteorologist Evan Direnzo estimated that line included around ten storms.
At 6 p.m., the National Weather Service announced a flash flood warning in southeastern Logan county in connection with the storms.
In southern Colorado, Bent and Kiowa counties saw a severe thunderstorm warning go into effect at around 9 p.m., after a storm was detected near Blue Lake heading south.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Aguilar CO, El Moro CO, Lynn CO until 6:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/xJ5yoocIF7— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 3, 2021
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. for 17 Colorado counties in central and eastern parts of the state, including El Paso and Pueblo counties. That watch was also issued for several counties in Kansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
Interstate 70 was also closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero because of a flash flood warning and at least five mudslides that covered hundreds of feet of roadway. Some of those mudslides were around nine feet deep, Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman Lisa Schwantes wrote in a press release.
Schwantes said the slides would need all night to clear, but said there is nevertheless no estimate on when the roadway will be opened.
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closure. Multiple slides have occurred. Images from the Hanging Lake Tunnels Operations Center. No estimated time of opening. pic.twitter.com/RcCe1pFdqy— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 3, 2021
A flash flood warning was in effect for the Grizzly Creek fire burn area in Eagle and Garfield counties until 5 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Fremont, Teller and Weld counties expired Saturday afternoon.
I-70 is closed between mile-markers 116 to 133 both directions, Glenwood Springs to Dotsero, due to a flash flood warning.— Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) July 3, 2021