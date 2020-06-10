Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado is "warily watching Utah and Arizona," both of which have seen "substantial" upticks in coronavirus cases in the past week.
Polis made the comments at a Tuesday afternoon coronavirus press conference.
While Colorado has yet to see such a rise in cases, "it just shows how tenuous this progress is," he said. "Coronavirus isn't going away. The minute we're not vigilant, there will be a resurgence of cases."
More than a dozen states are recording their highest averages of new COVD-19 cases since the pandemic began, reports The Washington Post, and hospitalizations in at least nine states have been on the rise since Memorial Day.
In Texas, the state’s seven-day average of new cases has increased in 10 of the past 15 days, according to The Washington Post. Texas has reported 75,616 cases since the pandemic started.
Polis gave updated COVID-19 diagnosis and fatality numbers for Colorado: 28,339 diagnoses and nearly 1,300 deaths. Eleven of the last 14 days have seen a downward trend in hospitalizations, he said. But only half of the last 14 days have seen a downward trend in new cases, he added, calling the later results "more mixed."
The state will be getting more than 800 contact tracers via the AmeriCorps VISTA summer associates program, said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, who attended the conference remotely. More information on the program can be found here.
The state is not currently experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment, but "that doesn't mean we wouldn't always appreciate more," which is why the state is continually purchasing such equipment, Polis said.
He encouraged Coloradans who've recently participated in protests to get a "free, quick and easy" coronavirus test 7-10 days after. The state's list of free community-based testing sites can be found here.
"Loving thy neighbor, that is how we'll get through this stronger than ever before," Polis said.