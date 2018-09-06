Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen praised Colorado as a national leader in safeguarding elections in an appearance Thursday at elections “war game” training south of Denver.
“Any attempt to interfere in our elections is a direct attack on our democracy and is unacceptable,” Nielsen told participants at the Inverness Hotel.
Turning to Colorado’s record, she declared: “We’d love to continue to use you as an example of what other states can adopt.”
Hundreds of elections staffers, including county clerks from 63 out of 64 Colorado counties, spent the day at the event, coordinated by Secretary of State Wayne Williams with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and the federal Election Assistance Commission.
Attendees tested their preparations and contingency plans for dealing with all kinds of scenarios that could occur on Election Day 2018.
A Washington Post story in 2017 called Colorado “the safest place in the nation” to cast a vote. That’s a big reason why elections personnel from other states attended Thursday’s event, which also drew national media, including Vice Media and HBO.
Neilsen told attendees Thursday that her department wants all 50 states to conduct post-election risk-limiting audits, which strictly ensure the accuracy of vote counts, by 2020. It’s standard in Colorado.
Colorado was the only one among 21 targeted states to report to Homeland Security — not the other way around — that Russian interests attempted to hack into its systems in 2016, said state elections director Judd Choate on Thursday.
It’s invested in new vote tabulating machines and creates a separate paper trail of each ballot cast. Since 2013, it’s required two-factor authentication for elections systems operators to access equipment. The Secretary of State’s Office has more internet technology staff than purely elections-related staff, and it has plans, which Choate wouldn’t disclose for security reasons, to guarantee security and privacy in the remote case the state’s voter registration database is hacked.
This year, the state also will monitor Facebook, Twitter and Instagram starting well ahead of the election to detect and respond to false rumors about voting procedures, outages, and other voting problems.