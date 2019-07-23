The American Legion is calling on Colorado veterans to honor a former sailor who died without family by attending his funeral.
The service for Horace Marrinan begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Fort Lyon National Cemetery, 15700 County Road HH, near Las Animas. Guests should arrive about 10:45 a.m.
“We don’t want this veteran to be laid to his final resting place without being recognized for what we gave for his country,” said Dean Noechel, the Legion’s senior vice commander for Colorado.
Marrinan’s only surviving relative, who lives in Oklahoma, cannot attend the service, said Patty Pennington, a member of Legion Post 8.
The Legion and other veterans organizations around the nation have stepped up efforts in recent years to ensure that veterans who die alone are properly mourned. Some such funerals have drawn thousands.
Fort Lyon, originally established as an Army post to counter warring Indian tribes, also was a clinic for veterans suffering tuberculosis and other lung ailments in the wake of World War I. Its 59-acre, Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery is the final resting place for veterans from across Colorado’s eastern plains.
Click here for remembrances and obituaries from around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.