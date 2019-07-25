DENVER (TNS) An industrial hygienist has been hired to perform tests for any possible carcinogens in an office within the Auraria Higher Education Center at Metropolitan State University of Denver after four employees working in the same confined space were diagnosed with cancer.
Out of an abundance of caution, Metro State has hired a firm to test whether the cancer cases of the four employees were caused by their work environment, Colleen Walker, chief executive officer of the Auraria Higher Education Center, wrote in a letter to college employees on Wednesday.
“Prior environmental testing in West Classroom — including for both lead in the water and asbestos — has given us no reason to doubt that the building is safe to occupy,” the letter said. “We appreciate the concerns of our university community and are moving quickly to address them and provide continued reassurance that the West Classroom building is safe to occupy.”
At 11 a.m. Thursday, Metro State is holding a town hall meeting in the King Center Recital Hall to provide additional information and answer questions, the letter said.
Once the tests results are available, the employee will provide details to its employees, it said.
Walker’s letter told employees they are welcome to seek mental health support if the disclosures about employee cancer cases are upsetting. Staff are also welcome to contact MSU Denver’s Office of Human Resources at 303-615-0009.