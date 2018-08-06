Supporters of two transportation measures proposed for Colorado’s Nov. 6 ballot jockeyed to be first to turn in petitions when the Secretary of State’s Office opened at 7 a.m. Monday.
Initiative 153 would raise the state sales tax by about 6 cents on a $10 purchase, effective Jan. 1, to finance bonds for up to $6 billion for road and highway improvements and transit projects. The measure is backed by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Colorado Contractors Association, the Colorado Metro Mayors Caucus and Club 20, the Western Colorado advocacy group.
Supporters held a news conference to announce they had turned in 198,261 signatures in 135 boxes. Ballot measure petitions need 98,492 signatures, but supporters usually turn in at least 50 percent more to cover for petition or signature errors. Secretary of State Wayne Williams’ staff has 30 days to certify the measure for the ballot.
Summit County Commissioner Dan Gibbs, a Democrat, and Mayor Cathy Noon of Centennial, a Republican, are the measure’s named proponents. Their measure provides the financing for much of the state’s $9 billion wish list of transportation projects, Gibbs said. In the first year, the measure would collect as much as $800 million, which would start to cover the costs of about $6 billion in bonds for those projects.
While neither the ballot measure nor a fiscal impact statement identify which projects would be funded, Gibbs said Initiative 153 is tied to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s list.
The measure would dedicate 45 percent of bond proceeds to the state transportation fund and 40 percent to local governments for their projects, he said. The last 15 percent would cover “multimodal” project.
Gibbs, a former state senator, said a stash of money isn’t hidden in the couch cushions of the governor’s office.
Everyone has a frustrating story about transportation, said Terri Binder, transportation chairwoman for Club 20. Without repairs to the state’s roads and highways, Colorado becomes a little less attractive to businesses that might want to move here, she said.
The ballot measure is tied to one passed by the General Assembly during the 2018 session: Senate Bill 1, which puts $495 million toward transportation out of a $1 billion surplus from 2017-18.
State Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, played a major role in getting the bill passed, but she was the only legislative proponent of SB 1 at Monday’s news conference. The bill’s sponsors, Republican Sens. John Cooke of Greeley and Randy Baumgardner of Hot Sulphur Springs, weren’t there, nor was Republican Rep. Perry Buck of Greeley.
Zenzinger said SB 1 serves as a backup in case the ballot measure doesn’t pass.
“It is a really good backup plan, but it will only get us a third of the way there to solving the problem. And (SB 1) doesn’t include local governments,” she added.
A second transportation measure also showed up bright and early at the Secretary of State’s Office: Initiative 167, dubbed “Fix Our Damn Roads.” Supporters, including the Independence Institute, turned in more than 150,000 signatures.
In a statement, Institute President Jon Caldara said that “for too long, the state has held our roads and bridges hostage while increasing spending on other priorities like Medicaid expansion, hoping we taxpayers get so frustrated by traffic we’ll agree to a tax increase. Well, this fall, voters will have a choice.
“As the Denver Chamber of Commerce pimps a 21% sales tax increase for transit, roads and a slush fund for cities, there will be an alternative as our Fix Our Damn Roads initiative will also be on the ballot. It will force the state to use its large surplus funds and re-prioritize spending to roads.”
The fiscal impact statement for Initiative No. 167 identifies 66 projects that would be funded with existing state revenues, for a cost of $5.6 billion. The ballot measure, however, would cover about $3.5 billion of those projects, leaving a gap of $2 billion.