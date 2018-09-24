According to a recent report by safety website ASecureLife.com, a Colorado city cracks the top 20 list for cities with the most car thefts.
Pueblo ranks 12th on the list of mostly western cities, including Oakland (No.1) Tacoma (No. 6) and Salt Lake City (No. 15). Pueblo also beat out the lone eastern city on the list—Baltimore (No. 19).
According to the report, which uses the most recent FBI data from 236 cities, Pueblo has roughly five cars stolen per 1,000 people. That compares to about seven cars stolen per 1,000 people in Oakland.
The national average is two cars stolen per 1,000 people.
So what's up with all the western cities on the list? The report says these cities are more car-dependent than cities on the east. The report points out that New York City, a city with ample public transportation, ranks seventh on the list for the fewest car thefts.
Also, this may come as no surprise to some, but older models of the Honda Accord and Honda Civic are the most common car models to be stolen.
You can take a look at the full list and report here.