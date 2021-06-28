All six COVID-19 community vaccination sites across Colorado will cease operations by Sunday as the state transitions vaccination efforts to local providers, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Monday afternoon.
Residents will now receive their vaccines only through their primary care physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, local public health agencies, mobile clinics and community-based partnerships, according to a news release announcing the change.
“This will help establish a more long-term, sustainable model for vaccinating more Coloradans and for any potential for booster vaccinations in the future,” the release states.
To date, the state community vaccination sites have administered nearly 389,000 doses — or 12% of all vaccine doses in Colorado, according to the release.
The move comes as Colorado inches closer to vaccinating 70 percent of its adult residents, though the state is not on track to hit that mark by Sunday — a nationwide goal President Joe Biden announced in late May. State data on Monday show just over 50% of Coloradans are fully vaccinated against the disease, and nearly 56% have received at least one dose.
San Juan County leads Colorado with 90.6% of its population inoculated with at least one dose, state data show. Denver County has vaccinated 72.5% of its population and El Paso County has vaccinated 50.8% with at least one dose, not including vaccines given at military bases.
The Denver County vaccination site at Ball Arena will administer doses through Saturday. More than 91,400 doses were administered through the site as of Sunday.
People can also receive their vaccine at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Adams County through Tuesday. That site administered about 90,000 doses as of Sunday.
Four other community vaccination sites are closed. They are:
- The El Paso County site at Broadmoor World Arena transitioned to local providers Saturday. The site administered a total of 63,698 doses.
- The Pueblo County site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds transitioned to Pueblo County Public Health on June 14. The site administered 44,434 doses.
- The Larimer County site at The Ranch transitioned to local providers on Friday. The site administered 60,657 doses. Individuals who have received first doses at The Ranch will be rescheduled for second doses within the existing Larimer County Public Health scheduling system, according to the release.
- The Mesa County site transitioned to the Mesa County Public Health Office on June 12 and continues to administer vaccines. The state site administered 39,753 doses, according to the release.
Public Health officials in El Paso County also announced both COVID-19 vaccines and testing will be available at The Citadel and Chapel Hills malls in Colorado Springs beginning Thursday.
The drive-through vaccination site at The Citadel will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary. The testing site at The Citadel will remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
Nomi Health will continue operating the drive-through vaccination site at the Chapel Hills mall. To register for the Chapel Hills mall clinic, visit comassvax.org/appointment/en/clinic/search#search_results#search_results.
El Paso County health officials will move the testing site located at Pikes Peak Community College’s Rampart Range campus to the Chapel Hills mall. The site will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To find a local vaccine provider, visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated.
Residents can also call 1-877-268-2926 to schedule a first or second vaccine dose. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in multiple languages.