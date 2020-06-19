Colorado will soon launch an in-state travel campaign encouraging tourists to travel safely and responsibly.
The campaign, dubbed "Care for Colorado," will exhort travelers to wear a mask, maintain a six-foot distance from non-household members, stay home if they're sick and keep abreast of local guidelines, Cathy Ritter, director of the Colorado Office of Tourism, said on a Friday.
“Our goal is to set a new norm for what constitutes safe and responsible travel in Colorado," Ritter said, adding that the campaign encourages travelers to be prepared for the great outdoors, as well as to protect their health, by packing items like a sanitation kit.
"We are advising people to get outdoors, to enjoy those pristine experiences we have in our backyard in Colorado, but to take those sensible precautions."
An effort will be made to educate out-of-state travelers about the state's recommended precautions by giving away free Colorado-themed bandanas at the state's three most-trafficked visitors centers to those who provide proof of a paid overnight stay at a Colorado hotel.
As to whether Colorado might go the way of Utah and Arizona, neighboring states that have seen recent spikes in coronavirus diagnoses, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said that other states have reduced restrictions while R0 rates, or the average number of new cases one disease case will cause, were greater than one. Colorado's R0 value is under one.