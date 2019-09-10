It's full moon madness on Friday.
Not only will it occur on Friday the 13th, but it will also be this year's Harvest Moon as well as a Micro Moon.
The Harvest Moon is the full moon nearest the autumnal equinox, which is on Sept. 23. In the Eastern Time Zone, the moon will become full just after midnight and will therefore occur on the 14th. All U.S. time zones west of that will have the full moon on Friday the 13th.
According to Farmers' Almanac, the last time the full moon happened for the entire nation on a Friday the 13th was Oct. 13, 2000. The next one will be Aug. 13, 2049.
The Harvest Moon is so named because farmers could traditionally work late into the night by the light of the moon.
The Micro Moon occurs when the moon is near its apogee, or its furthest distance from earth.