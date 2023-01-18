A 13-year-old Colorado teenager and her 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody following a high-speed car chase with Nebraska state troopers.

At about 9:35 p.m. the suspect vehicle was spotted traveling along Interstate 80 at 35 mph when Nebraska State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop at mile marker 276 near Kearney.

The vehicle fled at a high speed and the state patrol initiated a chase, according to the department's press release.

The vehicle proceeded east on I-80 at speeds of up to 100 mph. A second trooper was able to deploy stop sticks at mile marker 288 to slow the vehicle.

The teens' vehicle exited I-80 at the Shelton interchange and began traveling north at a slower speed. A trooper soon was able to perform a tactical intervention and brought the vehicle to a stop.

The driver was identified as a female and the passenger a male, both from Colorado. Authorities found a firearm in the vehicle, along with a small amount of marijuana. Both suspects were taken into protective custody, the state patrol said.

The pursuit lasted about 16 minutes. Both the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelton Police Department assisted in apprehending the vehicle.